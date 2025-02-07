Left Menu

Airtel Eyes Further Tariff Hikes for Financial Stability

Bharti Airtel has indicated that further tariff hikes are necessary to bolster financial stability. The company plans to reduce network investment, exit low-margin sectors, and focus on enhancing digital capacities. Airtel reported robust profits driven by tariff hikes and consolidation benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:34 IST
Airtel Eyes Further Tariff Hikes for Financial Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel, India's telecom giant, has announced the need for further tariff rises to ensure the sector's financial stability. Despite recent tariff increases ranging from 10-21%, Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal emphasized the necessity for additional hikes during the company's recent earnings call.

Airtel plans to lower network investments but will enhance its transmission capacity and home broadband services. In a strategic move, the company will exit its low-margin wholesale voice and messaging business.

The telecom firm reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit, jumping over five-fold to Rs 16,134.6 crore, driven largely by tariff hikes and the consolidation of its Indus Tower business. Revenue surged 19% to Rs 45,129.3 crore year-on-year, while ARPU rose to Rs 245.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025