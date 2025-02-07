Left Menu

Historic Transformation: Waltair Division Renamed as Vishakhapatnam Division

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved renaming the Waltair rail division as Vishakhapatnam division. Part of the Waltair division will remain under the new South Coast Railway. Another section will form a new division headquartered at Rayagada under East Coast Railway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:50 IST
Historic Transformation: Waltair Division Renamed as Vishakhapatnam Division
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a significant step by renaming the Waltair rail division, a name reminiscent of colonial times, to Vishakhapatnam division. This decision was sanctioned by the Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as announced in a press note on Friday.

The move will see a part of the Waltair division, covering approximately 410 kilometers between several key stations, retained as Waltair division under the newly established South Coast Railway. The sections include Palasa-Vishakhapatnam, Duvvada, and others, signifying a historic shift in railway zonal management.

To further reorganize the railway divisions, another segment from the Waltair division, stretching around 680 kilometers, will transition into a new division with its headquarters at Rayagada, operating under the East Coast Railway. This restructuring addresses the longstanding local demands and aligns with modern administrative goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025