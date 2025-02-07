Historic Transformation: Waltair Division Renamed as Vishakhapatnam Division

The Indian government has taken a significant step by renaming the Waltair rail division, a name reminiscent of colonial times, to Vishakhapatnam division. This decision was sanctioned by the Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as announced in a press note on Friday.

The move will see a part of the Waltair division, covering approximately 410 kilometers between several key stations, retained as Waltair division under the newly established South Coast Railway. The sections include Palasa-Vishakhapatnam, Duvvada, and others, signifying a historic shift in railway zonal management.

To further reorganize the railway divisions, another segment from the Waltair division, stretching around 680 kilometers, will transition into a new division with its headquarters at Rayagada, operating under the East Coast Railway. This restructuring addresses the longstanding local demands and aligns with modern administrative goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)