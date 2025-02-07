Historic Transformation: Waltair Division Renamed as Vishakhapatnam Division
The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved renaming the Waltair rail division as Vishakhapatnam division. Part of the Waltair division will remain under the new South Coast Railway. Another section will form a new division headquartered at Rayagada under East Coast Railway.
The Indian government has taken a significant step by renaming the Waltair rail division, a name reminiscent of colonial times, to Vishakhapatnam division. This decision was sanctioned by the Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as announced in a press note on Friday.
The move will see a part of the Waltair division, covering approximately 410 kilometers between several key stations, retained as Waltair division under the newly established South Coast Railway. The sections include Palasa-Vishakhapatnam, Duvvada, and others, signifying a historic shift in railway zonal management.
To further reorganize the railway divisions, another segment from the Waltair division, stretching around 680 kilometers, will transition into a new division with its headquarters at Rayagada, operating under the East Coast Railway. This restructuring addresses the longstanding local demands and aligns with modern administrative goals.
