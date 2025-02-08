Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Commuter Plane Disappears Near Nome

A Bering Air commuter plane with 10 people on board went missing en route to Nome from Unalakleet, Alaska. The Coast Guard found the plane but only three bodies inside. The aircraft experienced a sudden loss of elevation and speed. Search and rescue operations continue.

Juneau | Updated: 08-02-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 05:18 IST
A commuter plane bound for Nome, Alaska, vanished Thursday afternoon with 10 people aboard after taking off from Unalakleet, according to local authorities. The missing Bering Air Cessna Caravan prompted an extensive search operation involving local, state, and federal agencies.

The single-engine plane, operating at full passenger capacity, experienced a rapid descent and loss of speed shortly before disappearing. The Coast Guard discovered the aircraft but could only confirm three bodies inside. Search efforts continue as officials treat it as a rescue mission.

The incident marks the third significant aviation mishap in the U.S. within eight days. Local communities, heavily reliant on air travel due to limited road access, await further details while prayer vigils are being held for those involved.

