Nir Barkat Leads Historic Israeli Business Delegation to India

Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, is set to lead the country's largest business delegation to India next week, aiming to enhance bilateral trade ties. This marks Barkat's third visit to New Delhi with a focus on strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

The delegation, composed of over 100 innovative Israeli companies, will cover multi-sectoral domains such as healthcare, energy, cybersecurity, and agritech. This high-profile visit is coordinated by respective ministries from both nations, highlighting increased collaboration.

Key activities include a business forum, B2B meetings, and participation in India Energy Week. The delegation's visit underscores Israel's intent to diversify trade relations with India, moving beyond the traditional diamond industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)