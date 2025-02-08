Left Menu

India's Road to Economic Transformation: A Journey to Vishwaguru by 2047

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the Modi government's significant Rs 11 lakh crore investment in infrastructure over the past year compared to the Congress-led UPA's annual Rs 2 lakh crore. He emphasized the Union Budget's dedication to self-reliance and prioritization of economically crucial segments like the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

Scindia, speaking at a press conference, outlined key provisions of the recently-presented Union Budget, presenting it as a roadmap to making India a self-reliant 'Vishwaguru' by 2047. He underscored the Prime Minister's focus on supporting the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

Boasting an impressive 6.5 percent growth rate, India's foreign exchange reserves are fourth largest globally. Telecom and agriculture sectors also witnessed noteworthy advancements. The aim is positioning India as a top-three global economy within the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

