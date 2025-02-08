India's Road to Economic Transformation: A Journey to Vishwaguru by 2047
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the Modi government's significant Rs 11 lakh crore investment in infrastructure over the past year compared to the Congress-led UPA's annual Rs 2 lakh crore. He emphasized the Union Budget's dedication to self-reliance and prioritization of economically crucial segments like the poor, farmers, women, and youth.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the Modi administration's remarkable achievement of spending Rs 11 lakh crore on infrastructure development over the past year, contrasting it with the Congress-led UPA's annual expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore.
Scindia, speaking at a press conference, outlined key provisions of the recently-presented Union Budget, presenting it as a roadmap to making India a self-reliant 'Vishwaguru' by 2047. He underscored the Prime Minister's focus on supporting the poor, farmers, women, and youth.
Boasting an impressive 6.5 percent growth rate, India's foreign exchange reserves are fourth largest globally. Telecom and agriculture sectors also witnessed noteworthy advancements. The aim is positioning India as a top-three global economy within the next few years.
