India's Road to Economic Transformation: A Journey to Vishwaguru by 2047

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the Modi administration's remarkable achievement of spending Rs 11 lakh crore on infrastructure development over the past year, contrasting it with the Congress-led UPA's annual expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Scindia, speaking at a press conference, outlined key provisions of the recently-presented Union Budget, presenting it as a roadmap to making India a self-reliant 'Vishwaguru' by 2047. He underscored the Prime Minister's focus on supporting the poor, farmers, women, and youth.

Boasting an impressive 6.5 percent growth rate, India's foreign exchange reserves are fourth largest globally. Telecom and agriculture sectors also witnessed noteworthy advancements. The aim is positioning India as a top-three global economy within the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)