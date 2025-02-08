Left Menu

FORTI and SIDBI Join Forces to Empower Rajasthan MSMEs

The Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have signed an agreement to support small entrepreneurs in Rajasthan. The partnership aims to simplify loan processes, provide skill development training, and offer insights into government industrial promotion schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:17 IST
The Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), marking a significant step towards empowering small entrepreneurs in Rajasthan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by FORTI Chairman Suresh Agarwal and SIDBI General Manager Ashok Kumar Pandey. According to FORTI, this collaboration will play a crucial role in disseminating information about industrial promotion schemes offered by both central and state governments to small enterprises.

In addition to facilitating easier access to loans and skill development, a SIDBI representative will be stationed at the FORTI office, ensuring entrepreneurs have consistent access to service. Through this initiative, FORTI and SIDBI aim to foster an environment conducive to investment and industry growth in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

