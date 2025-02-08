Left Menu

Empowering Women through Leather Craftsmanship in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's leather goods industry has enormous potential for economic growth and job creation, especially for women. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted an industrial training programme aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in the sector. This initiative involves collaborations among various organizations and is expected to benefit startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:11 IST
Empowering Women through Leather Craftsmanship in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's robust leather goods industry offers a significant opportunity for economic expansion and job creation, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He emphasized that targeted training programs can empower women and fuel economic growth.

Singh announced the launch of an industrial training program aimed at women entrepreneurs, supported by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, and financially backed by Central Electronic Limited under CSR initiatives.

This collaborative effort brings together CSIR-IIIM, CSIR-CLRI, and CEL to strengthen the entrepreneurial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly benefiting startups associated with the Atal Innovation Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025