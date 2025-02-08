Empowering Women through Leather Craftsmanship in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's robust leather goods industry offers a significant opportunity for economic expansion and job creation, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He emphasized that targeted training programs can empower women and fuel economic growth.

Singh announced the launch of an industrial training program aimed at women entrepreneurs, supported by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, and financially backed by Central Electronic Limited under CSR initiatives.

This collaborative effort brings together CSIR-IIIM, CSIR-CLRI, and CEL to strengthen the entrepreneurial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly benefiting startups associated with the Atal Innovation Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)