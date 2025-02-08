Empowering Women through Leather Craftsmanship in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's leather goods industry has enormous potential for economic growth and job creation, especially for women. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted an industrial training programme aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in the sector. This initiative involves collaborations among various organizations and is expected to benefit startups.
Jammu and Kashmir's robust leather goods industry offers a significant opportunity for economic expansion and job creation, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He emphasized that targeted training programs can empower women and fuel economic growth.
Singh announced the launch of an industrial training program aimed at women entrepreneurs, supported by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, and financially backed by Central Electronic Limited under CSR initiatives.
This collaborative effort brings together CSIR-IIIM, CSIR-CLRI, and CEL to strengthen the entrepreneurial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly benefiting startups associated with the Atal Innovation Centre.
