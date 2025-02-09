Left Menu

Empowered Women: Transforming Lives Through E-Commerce

Women self-help groups (SHGs) in India have successfully enabled over 1,050 online orders nationwide, thanks to a new e-commerce platform called Himira. This initiative, integrated with platforms like Paytm and Mystore, has opened up livelihood opportunities for 30,000 women, significantly boosting their monthly incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Women self-help groups (SHGs) across India have made remarkable strides by fulfilling over 1,050 online orders through the recently launched e-commerce platform, Himira. This initiative has significantly enhanced market access for products crafted by SHGs, integrating them with popular platforms like Paytm and Mystore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the initiative's impact, noting that approximately 30,000 SHG women have gained access to new livelihood opportunities. Himira showcases a range of 30 diverse products, from textiles to natural food items, capturing the attention of dignitaries and the broader market.

Stories of transformation abound, like that of Jaswinder Kaur and Megha Devi, whose ventures into cow dung products and leaf plate making, respectively, have resulted in considerable income growth. Similarly, Rigzin Chhoedan and Anita Devi found empowering opportunities through their SHGs, transitioning from low-income jobs to thriving entrepreneurial paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

