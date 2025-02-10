Left Menu

Run InSync 2025: India’s Groundbreaking Inclusive Marathon

Run InSync, a record-breaking inclusive marathon in Pune, unites participants of all abilities to promote empathy and societal unity. Organized by ABBF and SVP India, and supported by Bajaj Finserv, this event aims to reshape perspectives on disability and foster a more inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:26 IST
Run InSync 2025: India’s Groundbreaking Inclusive Marathon
Run InSync Brings Disability Inclusion to Life in First-Ever Edition. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Run InSync has launched its inaugural edition, set for February 08, 2025, in Pune, with an overwhelming response as registrations were quickly overbooked. Organized by Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF) and SVP India, and supported by Bajaj Finserv's social impact initiatives, the event is India's largest ever inclusive running event and aims to set a world record.

With over 63.28 million persons with disabilities in India, initiatives like Run InSync aim to break societal barriers through sport, fostering empathy and inclusion. Participants will run through Pune University, highlighting collective action's power in driving social change. Divyanshu Ganatra, ABBF's founder, expressed excitement at the response, emphasizing that Run InSync is a movement to encourage inclusivity in all life aspects.

SVP India's Ripple Mirchandani praised the event for aligning with their mission to empower communities through collaboration. Bajaj Finserv's Shefali Bajaj emphasized supporting initiatives that integrate persons with disabilities into the mainstream. Run InSync is supported by Pune-based businesses and aims to bridge community gaps by fostering unity through sport. ABBF and SVP India look forward to expanding the event in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Financial Resilience: The Future of Disaster Risk Financing in the Philippines

The Markets and Competition Policy Toolkit: A Blueprint for Fair Trade and Economic Growth

Sustainability Disclosure for SMEs: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Kenya’s Path to Economic Growth: Strengthening Productive Capacities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025