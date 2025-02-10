Run InSync 2025: India’s Groundbreaking Inclusive Marathon

Run InSync has launched its inaugural edition, set for February 08, 2025, in Pune, with an overwhelming response as registrations were quickly overbooked. Organized by Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF) and SVP India, and supported by Bajaj Finserv's social impact initiatives, the event is India's largest ever inclusive running event and aims to set a world record.

With over 63.28 million persons with disabilities in India, initiatives like Run InSync aim to break societal barriers through sport, fostering empathy and inclusion. Participants will run through Pune University, highlighting collective action's power in driving social change. Divyanshu Ganatra, ABBF's founder, expressed excitement at the response, emphasizing that Run InSync is a movement to encourage inclusivity in all life aspects.

SVP India's Ripple Mirchandani praised the event for aligning with their mission to empower communities through collaboration. Bajaj Finserv's Shefali Bajaj emphasized supporting initiatives that integrate persons with disabilities into the mainstream. Run InSync is supported by Pune-based businesses and aims to bridge community gaps by fostering unity through sport. ABBF and SVP India look forward to expanding the event in the future.

