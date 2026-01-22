Trump Launches 'Board of Peace' Amid Global Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a 'Board of Peace,' initially targeted at reinforcing the fragile Gaza ceasefire. Trump envisions the board playing a broader role on the international stage, collaborating with the United Nations to achieve global peace efforts.

The board has drawn interest from Middle Eastern nations like Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as Indonesia, but has met with hesitation from traditional Western allies. Global powers, including Russia and China, remain undecided, though Russia has shown provisional interest. The plan requires $1 billion contributions from permanent UN Security Council members.

Despite cautious support, the board has sparked concerns about undermining the UN's diplomatic authority. Key U.S. figures, including Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner, are leading the initiative, which aims to also address humanitarian crises and disarmament issues in Gaza. The ceasefire remains brittle, with continuous blame exchanges between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)