Call for Justice: Opposition Demands SIT for Shimultala Violence Probe

Jitendra Chaudhury, Tripura's opposition leader, demands a Special Investigation Team to tackle the Shimultala violence, advocating for swift justice. In a press briefing, he requested Chief Secretary JK Sinha for immediate measures to ensure peace and urged financial help for affected families. Criticism was also directed at the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury has called for the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent violence in Shimultala, Tripura. The violence, which erupted due to a clash over festival subscription issues, left multiple families distressed and several individuals injured.

Mr. Chaudhury has met with Chief Secretary JK Sinha, urging him to take immediate steps to restore peace in the region. He emphasized the need for a senior police officer to lead the inquiry so that those guilty receive exemplary punishment. Chaudhury also highlighted the plight of affected families who lost their livelihoods and demanded financial support to aid their recovery.

Furthermore, Chaudhury criticized Chief Minister Manik Saha for neglecting the affected families during his recent visit to Unakoti district, accusing him of prioritizing tribal events over addressing urgent regional issues. He also demanded the release of innocent youths wrongly arrested post-incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

