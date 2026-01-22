Rapido: Accelerating Growth Toward a Promising IPO Journey

Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the popular ride-hailing platform Rapido, has reported a narrowed consolidated loss of Rs 258 crore for FY25, a notable reduction from Rs 370 crore the previous year.

According to financial data obtained via Tofler, a business intelligence platform, Rapido's revenue from operations soared to Rs 934.44 crore last fiscal, marking a 44.19% growth compared to Rs 648 crore in FY24.

The company aims to initiate its IPO process by the end of 2026, with Co-Founder Aravind Sanka expressing confidence in maintaining a 100% growth rate annually, positioning Rapido as a formidable competitor in the ride-hailing sector before going public.

(With inputs from agencies.)