Rapido: Accelerating Growth Toward a Promising IPO Journey

Rapido, the ride-hailing platform under Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, reduced its losses to Rs 258 crore in FY25. Revenue surged by 44.19% to Rs 934.44 crore. Planning an IPO for 2026, Rapido aims to sustain its 100% growth rate yearly, looking to outperform competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the popular ride-hailing platform Rapido, has reported a narrowed consolidated loss of Rs 258 crore for FY25, a notable reduction from Rs 370 crore the previous year.

According to financial data obtained via Tofler, a business intelligence platform, Rapido's revenue from operations soared to Rs 934.44 crore last fiscal, marking a 44.19% growth compared to Rs 648 crore in FY24.

The company aims to initiate its IPO process by the end of 2026, with Co-Founder Aravind Sanka expressing confidence in maintaining a 100% growth rate annually, positioning Rapido as a formidable competitor in the ride-hailing sector before going public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

