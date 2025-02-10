Unicommerce Hits Landmark: Uniwave Reaches One Billion Orders

Unicommerce, a major player in e-commerce enablement from India, has announced reaching an impressive milestone with its flagship Uniware platform, hitting an annualized transaction run rate of one billion order items. The achievement underscores the platform's robust capabilities, as disclosed in the company's third quarter financial year 2025 results.

Uniware is an essential tool for brands and sellers, managing orders from multiple channels and integrating warehousing through automated inventory solutions. This service ensures compliance with service level agreements while providing comprehensive omnichannel solutions to streamline operations for over 7000 clients spread across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

With a presence in 11860 client facilities, including 8900 warehouses and 2900 omnichannel stores, the use of Uniware has surged significantly, doubling from over 500 million order items in fiscal year 2023 to its current rate. Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, notes the affirmation of technology's role in enhancing business efficiencies and user experience across various regions through their e-commerce solutions.

