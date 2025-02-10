Left Menu

Unicommerce Hits Landmark: Uniwave Reaches One Billion Orders

Unicommerce's e-commerce platform, Uniware, achieves a milestone with an annualized transaction run rate of one billion orders, doubling its figures since FY23. Serving 7000+ clients globally, it acts as a comprehensive e-commerce solution, offering automated inventory and omnichannel management across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:40 IST
Unicommerce, a major player in e-commerce enablement from India, has announced reaching an impressive milestone with its flagship Uniware platform, hitting an annualized transaction run rate of one billion order items. The achievement underscores the platform's robust capabilities, as disclosed in the company's third quarter financial year 2025 results.

Uniware is an essential tool for brands and sellers, managing orders from multiple channels and integrating warehousing through automated inventory solutions. This service ensures compliance with service level agreements while providing comprehensive omnichannel solutions to streamline operations for over 7000 clients spread across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

With a presence in 11860 client facilities, including 8900 warehouses and 2900 omnichannel stores, the use of Uniware has surged significantly, doubling from over 500 million order items in fiscal year 2023 to its current rate. Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, notes the affirmation of technology's role in enhancing business efficiencies and user experience across various regions through their e-commerce solutions.

