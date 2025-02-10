Robotic Innovation Summit Showcases Meril's AI-Powered Surgical Breakthroughs

The Robotic Innovation Summit, held at Meril Academy in Vapi, Gujarat, assembled top global and national surgeons to explore advancements in robotic-assisted surgery. Central to the event was Misso, Meril's AI-driven joint replacement system, which is revolutionizing surgical precision and patient recovery in India with over 50 installations since its June 2024 launch.

Misso's cutting-edge AI capabilities, such as real-time analytics and precise alignment, were demonstrated to attendees, offering a glimpse into the technology's transformational impact on joint replacement surgery. The summit also presented Meril's ongoing R&D efforts in Uni-Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Trauma, and Spine Surgery, underlining its commitment to innovation.

With insights from renowned robotic surgery experts, including Dr. Shekhar Srivastav, the summit highlighted the real-world effectiveness of Misso in enhancing surgical outcomes. Meril's state-of-the-art facilities support its mission to pioneer med-tech innovation, aiming to make advanced surgical technology accessible throughout India through partnerships, training, and outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)