Left Menu

Robotic Innovation Summit Showcases Meril's AI-Powered Surgical Breakthroughs

The Robotic Innovation Summit in Vapi highlighted Meril's Misso, an AI-powered joint replacement system, transforming surgical precision in India. Experts discussed robotic advances in healthcare, emphasizing Meril's dedication to expanding access to top-tier medical technology across the nation, fostering improved surgical outcomes and global medical device leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vapi (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:40 IST
Robotic Innovation Summit Showcases Meril's AI-Powered Surgical Breakthroughs
Meril Hosts Robotic Innovation Summit (RIS) in Vapi, Gujarat: a major milestone in India's leap to adopt surgical robotics. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Robotic Innovation Summit, held at Meril Academy in Vapi, Gujarat, assembled top global and national surgeons to explore advancements in robotic-assisted surgery. Central to the event was Misso, Meril's AI-driven joint replacement system, which is revolutionizing surgical precision and patient recovery in India with over 50 installations since its June 2024 launch.

Misso's cutting-edge AI capabilities, such as real-time analytics and precise alignment, were demonstrated to attendees, offering a glimpse into the technology's transformational impact on joint replacement surgery. The summit also presented Meril's ongoing R&D efforts in Uni-Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Trauma, and Spine Surgery, underlining its commitment to innovation.

With insights from renowned robotic surgery experts, including Dr. Shekhar Srivastav, the summit highlighted the real-world effectiveness of Misso in enhancing surgical outcomes. Meril's state-of-the-art facilities support its mission to pioneer med-tech innovation, aiming to make advanced surgical technology accessible throughout India through partnerships, training, and outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025