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The Silent Nights of Havana: A City Struggling Under Economic Strain

Havana's once-vibrant nightlife has been stifled by economic hardship, stemming from a US oil embargo and domestic crises. Once booming from tourism, the city now faces gas shortages, decreasing tourist numbers, and deteriorating living conditions. Despite the hardships, business owners remain hopeful, facing the economic challenges with resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:46 IST
The Silent Nights of Havana: A City Struggling Under Economic Strain
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  • Country:
  • Cuba

Havana's once bustling streets are now eerily quiet as an economic crisis grips the Cuban capital. Theaters remain shut, while bars and cafes have lowered their curtains, leaving the city's nightlife nonexistent. This is largely due to an oil embargo imposed by US President Donald Trump and a severe economic downturn.

In 2016, the streets were vibrant following a travel deal between former US President Barack Obama and Cuban leader Raúl Castro. Tourism flourished, modern cars mingled with vintage vehicles, and the local economy thrived. However, today's harsh reality paints a different picture as international airlines bypass the island, and gasoline sales are strictly rationed.

Under Trump's administration, economic sanctions have tightened, leading to widespread hardships, such as blackouts, food ration cuts, and mass emigration. Entrepreneurs, including café owner Yeni Pérez, face dwindling customer bases yet strive to keep their businesses afloat, embodying the resilient spirit of Havana's people amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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