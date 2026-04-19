Amit Shah's Exciting Erode Showdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a dynamic roadshow in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, rallying behind the BJP's candidate, Kiruthika. He acknowledged the overwhelming enthusiasm from supporters.

Amit Shah, speaking from his campaign vehicle, sought a decisive victory for Kiruthika in the Modakkurichi constituency. He emphasized the significance of a massive margin to ensure BJP's stronghold.

Expressing certainty about the NDA's victory under AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership, Shah took to social media to underscore the spirited support for the BJP during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)