Amit Shah's Exciting Erode Showdown
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showcased support for the BJP through a roadshow in Erode, Tamil Nadu, urging votes for candidate Kiruthika. Shah expressed confidence in the NDA forming a government under AIADMK's leadership and highlighted the strong backing for BJP in the region through social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a dynamic roadshow in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, rallying behind the BJP's candidate, Kiruthika. He acknowledged the overwhelming enthusiasm from supporters.
Amit Shah, speaking from his campaign vehicle, sought a decisive victory for Kiruthika in the Modakkurichi constituency. He emphasized the significance of a massive margin to ensure BJP's stronghold.
Expressing certainty about the NDA's victory under AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership, Shah took to social media to underscore the spirited support for the BJP during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stalin Warns Against NDA Vote in Tamil Nadu Elections
Stalin Slams AIADMK, Calls for Action on Women's Reservation
'AIADMK now hollow shell, had great tradition of defending TN people like DMK; but that AIADMK died long back,' alleges Rahul.
I assure you this not end of our fight on women's quota, just beginning; BJP, NDA will keep fighting for your rights: PM Modi in Coimbatore.
BJP's downfall started from yesterday: Mamata Banerjee on NDA failing to pass Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029.