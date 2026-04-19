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Amit Shah's Exciting Erode Showdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah showcased support for the BJP through a roadshow in Erode, Tamil Nadu, urging votes for candidate Kiruthika. Shah expressed confidence in the NDA forming a government under AIADMK's leadership and highlighted the strong backing for BJP in the region through social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:40 IST
Amit Shah's Exciting Erode Showdown
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a dynamic roadshow in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, rallying behind the BJP's candidate, Kiruthika. He acknowledged the overwhelming enthusiasm from supporters.

Amit Shah, speaking from his campaign vehicle, sought a decisive victory for Kiruthika in the Modakkurichi constituency. He emphasized the significance of a massive margin to ensure BJP's stronghold.

Expressing certainty about the NDA's victory under AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership, Shah took to social media to underscore the spirited support for the BJP during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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