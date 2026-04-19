Unearthing Opportunities: US-Backed Rare Earth Extraction in South Africa

The Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa, backed by a $50 million equity investment from the US International Development Finance Corporation, is at the forefront of extracting valuable rare earth elements from mining waste. Aiming to reduce reliance on China, this project stands as a strategic move amid ongoing US efforts.

Underpinning the initiative are the two colossal sandlike dunes at an old chemical processing plant, holding 35 million tons of phosphogypsum byproduct, waiting to be tapped for minerals critical to technologies such as electric vehicles and defense systems. The Rainbow Rare Earths company is set to spearhead these endeavors with hopes of commencing operations by 2028.

Despite a diplomatic rift between the US and South Africa, US interests in the project remain undeterred. With the project poised to use 90% renewable energy, Phalaborwa promises to emerge as a low-cost competitor to Chinese producers. While questions about its full potential linger, the project underscores the US's catch-up strategy in critical mineral resources on Africa's mining landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)