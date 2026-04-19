Brewing Challenges: The Indian Beer Industry's Brewing Storm

The Indian beer industry is currently grappling with substantial difficulties largely attributed to rising input costs and supply shortages, according to United Breweries Ltd CEO Vivek Gupta. These pressures are being exacerbated by regulatory hurdles imposed by state governments, notably pricing restrictions that could impede growth and innovation within the sector.

Gupta remarks that the financial impact led by the war has disproportionately affected the beer industry, resulting in escalated costs for bottles and raw materials. Additionally, adverse currency exchanges and a decline in export profitability have been burdensome. There is an urgent call for government intervention to alleviate these pressures and aid the industry in navigating its present challenges.

The emphasis on government support is intensified by impending supply chain issues, particularly the shortage in aluminum cans, aggravated by increasing prices and limited manufacturing capabilities. Gupta stresses the necessity for temporary excise duty adjustments or flexible pricing strategies to sustain operations. Despite these challenges, beer consumption and market value have shown slight growth over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)