Bomb Threat Sparks Search on Jeddah-Ahmedabad Flight

A bomb threat letter discovered on an international flight prompted a full search of the plane upon its landing in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, an official revealed.

The Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight, having landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, showed no signs of suspicious activity after speculation of a potential threat.

Authorities, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and local law enforcement, examined the aircraft following the discovery of the letter beneath a seat, crime branch joint commissioner Sharad Singhal stated. An investigation, involving forensic fingerprint and handwriting analysis, seeks to identify the person responsible for the letter.

(With inputs from agencies.)