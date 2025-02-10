Left Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks Search on Jeddah-Ahmedabad Flight

Authorities conducted a thorough search of a Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight after a bomb threat letter was discovered. No suspicious items were found. Investigations are underway, with forensic experts analyzing fingerprints and handwriting to identify potential suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:44 IST
Bomb Threat Sparks Search on Jeddah-Ahmedabad Flight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat letter discovered on an international flight prompted a full search of the plane upon its landing in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, an official revealed.

The Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight, having landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, showed no signs of suspicious activity after speculation of a potential threat.

Authorities, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and local law enforcement, examined the aircraft following the discovery of the letter beneath a seat, crime branch joint commissioner Sharad Singhal stated. An investigation, involving forensic fingerprint and handwriting analysis, seeks to identify the person responsible for the letter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025