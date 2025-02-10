Bomb Threat Sparks Search on Jeddah-Ahmedabad Flight
Authorities conducted a thorough search of a Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight after a bomb threat letter was discovered. No suspicious items were found. Investigations are underway, with forensic experts analyzing fingerprints and handwriting to identify potential suspects.
- Country:
- India
A bomb threat letter discovered on an international flight prompted a full search of the plane upon its landing in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, an official revealed.
The Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight, having landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, showed no signs of suspicious activity after speculation of a potential threat.
Authorities, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and local law enforcement, examined the aircraft following the discovery of the letter beneath a seat, crime branch joint commissioner Sharad Singhal stated. An investigation, involving forensic fingerprint and handwriting analysis, seeks to identify the person responsible for the letter.
