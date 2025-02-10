Gujarat Inject Soars with 4,500% Profit Surge in Q4 2024
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited experienced a phenomenal 4,500% increase in net profit in Q4 2024, rising to Rs. 21.16 lakh. The company's revenue surged by 1,360% to Rs. 315.23 lakh. This growth reflects robust business operations in sourcing and distributing fresh produce directly from farmers to retailers.
- Country:
- India
PNN Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 10: Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited, a leading agricultural entity listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 524238), reported an extraordinary 4,500% boost in net profit for the December 2024 quarter, reaching Rs. 21.16 lakh. This leap is indicative of the company's successful operations in streamlining the farm-to-retailer supply chain.
The company's foray into restructuring the bulk vegetables and fruits market has paid remarkable dividends, evidenced by a climb in revenue to Rs. 315.23 lakh, marking a 1,360% improvement over the previous year. This performance underscores Gujarat Inject's core model of direct sourcing from farmers, further ensuring quality and freshness.
Throughout the initial nine months of the fiscal year, the company evidenced stellar accomplishments with a 2,007% rise in revenue to Rs. 1,480.86 lakh. Furthermore, net profits mirrored this success, spiking by 3,906% to Rs. 94.40 lakh. Shares of the company reflected this positive trend with a 35% rise in the past month, buoyed by increased trading volumes and investor confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)