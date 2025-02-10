Max Estates Surpasses FY25 Sales Goals, Strengthens Noida Presence

Max Estates Limited (MEL) has outperformed its full-year pre-sales targets for FY25 in just the first nine months, achieving INR 5,200 crore, the company announced. Significant updates include a strategic acquisition of 10.33 acres in Noida for mixed-use development and a robust portfolio expansion in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The company's mixed-use updates reveal a prime acquisition in Sector 105, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, comprising a mix of residential and commercial spaces. Additionally, Max Estates secured approval for its 'Delhi One' project, enhancing its presence in Noida with a planned launch by FY26.

The residential portfolio saw remarkable pre-sales at the Estate 128 project in Noida and Estate 360 in Gurugram, validating the demand for premium properties. In commercial assets, Max Estates bolsters its ownership in Max Towers, sustaining its strategy for consolidation and future income potential.

