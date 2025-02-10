MoU Signed Between India and South Korea to Boost Logistics and Infrastructure Development

In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in logistics and infrastructure development was signed today between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India (GoI), and the Korea Transport Institute (KoTI), Republic of Korea (RoK). The signing ceremony took place at the Sejong National Research Complex, South Korea.

The MoU was formally signed by Mr. Youngchan Kim, President of KoTI, and H.E. Amit Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea. This strategic partnership aims to leverage KoTI’s world-class expertise to support India’s ambitious infrastructure projects and logistics modernization efforts. Key Objectives and Benefits of the MoU:

Enhanced Cooperation: The MoU will foster closer collaboration between the two countries in logistics and infrastructure development, facilitating the exchange of best practices and innovative solutions. Joint Working Meetings: Regular joint working meetings will be organized to ensure the effective implementation of the initiatives outlined in the MoU. These meetings will serve as a platform for continuous dialogue and progress evaluation. Knowledge Exchange and Institutional Cooperation: The agreement establishes a comprehensive mechanism for knowledge sharing and institutional collaboration between the Logistics Division of DPIIT and KoTI. This will play a critical role in the formulation and execution of infrastructure and logistics master plans in India. Support for PM GatiShakti National Master Plan: The MoU will significantly contribute to the development of infrastructure under India’s prestigious PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. The initiative focuses on integrated and efficient logistics networks, driven by advanced technologies and data analytics. Research-Driven Programs: The collaboration will lead to the establishment of research-driven programs aimed at enhancing expertise in logistics and infrastructure. This will include knowledge exchange, technical assistance, and specialized training programs for professionals from both countries. Promotion of Technology and Innovation: The partnership will encourage cross-learning in master planning, technology adoption, and innovative practices. It will also promote the achievements of the PM GatiShakti initiative on a global platform, showcasing India’s advancements in GIS data-based technologies.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties:

This MoU marks a pivotal moment in India-South Korea relations, strengthening ties through shared goals in infrastructure development and technological innovation. The agreement underscores the commitment of both nations to foster sustainable growth, improve logistics efficiency, and drive economic progress.

Future Outlook:

Moving forward, both parties will engage in collaborative projects, research initiatives, and policy dialogues to achieve the objectives set forth in the MoU. The partnership is expected to yield significant benefits, not only in terms of infrastructure development but also in enhancing the global competitiveness of both countries in the logistics sector.

About DPIIT: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is responsible for the formulation and implementation of promotional and developmental measures for the growth of the industrial sector in India. It also plays a crucial role in policy-making related to logistics and infrastructure development.

About KoTI: The Korea Transport Institute (KoTI) is a leading research organization dedicated to advancing transportation and logistics systems in South Korea and globally. KoTI’s expertise encompasses a wide range of areas, including infrastructure planning, transportation policy, and technology integration.