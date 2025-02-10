Colombian Migrants Disclose Harrowing Deportation Experiences

Colombian migrants who faced deportation under the early days of President Donald Trump's tenure have shared accounts of their traumatic experiences. They reported enduring poor treatment in detention centers and during flights back to Colombia, igniting international concerns about the handling of such cases.

Daniel Vasquez, 40, described his ordeal as harrowing. After being detained by U.S. immigration authorities at the Mexican border, he was kept in custody for over a week in facilities in California and Texas, challenging expectations set by people smugglers he paid for assistance.

Jose Vicente Suarez, another deportee, recounted a similar narrative of mistreatment. His journey through Central America left him indebted, and his hopes of reuniting with family in the U.S. ended abruptly with deportation. These stories highlight ongoing issues in handling migrant deportation processes.

