Sheroes 2025: Celebrating Women's Empowerment in Mumbai

Mumbai will soon become a hub of inspiration as the Sheroes 2025 event unfolds at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium on February 14. Hosted by Srujna Charitable Trust, this remarkable celebration will honor women changemakers who have excelled in leadership and fostered financial independence within their communities.

Marking its tenth year, Sheroes stands as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial drive of Indian women. This year, 14 women-led groups will converge to share their transformative journeys and showcase their handcrafted products, marking the metropolitan debut for many participants.

Since its inception in 2015, Sheroes has continuously spotlighted women's roles in livelihood and community development. Srujna Charitable Trust, instrumental in this journey, has empowered over 1.5 lakh women with vocational training and leadership skills, enabling them to lead dignified, independent lives.

The Sheroes 2025 event amplifies female voices, celebrates their craftsmanship, and underscores the critical role of women-led entrepreneurship. Through this platform, Srujna Charitable Trust reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable opportunities for women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

