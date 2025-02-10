Left Menu

Sheroes 2025: Celebrating Women's Empowerment in Mumbai

Mumbai hosts the Sheroes 2025 event, a tribute to women's empowerment, featuring inspiring stories and handcrafted exhibits by 14 female-led groups. Organized by Srujna Charitable Trust on February 14, the event applauds women's achievements in leadership and entrepreneurship, empowering over 1.5 lakh women since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:23 IST
Sheroes 2025: Celebrating Women's Empowerment in Mumbai
Sheroes 2025: Celebrating Women Leaders and Handmade Products in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai will soon become a hub of inspiration as the Sheroes 2025 event unfolds at the Y.B. Chavan Auditorium on February 14. Hosted by Srujna Charitable Trust, this remarkable celebration will honor women changemakers who have excelled in leadership and fostered financial independence within their communities.

Marking its tenth year, Sheroes stands as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial drive of Indian women. This year, 14 women-led groups will converge to share their transformative journeys and showcase their handcrafted products, marking the metropolitan debut for many participants.

Since its inception in 2015, Sheroes has continuously spotlighted women's roles in livelihood and community development. Srujna Charitable Trust, instrumental in this journey, has empowered over 1.5 lakh women with vocational training and leadership skills, enabling them to lead dignified, independent lives.

The Sheroes 2025 event amplifies female voices, celebrates their craftsmanship, and underscores the critical role of women-led entrepreneurship. Through this platform, Srujna Charitable Trust reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable opportunities for women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025