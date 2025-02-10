Yiwu Market Reopens with Festive Fanfare, Igniting Global Trade Optimism

The Yiwu Small Commodities Market in China celebrated its grand reopening with vibrant festivities, marking a crucial day in the Lunar New Year calendar. The event attracted numerous international buyers, signaling a promising start to the year for the market.

Decorated with traditional elements and infused with cultural performances, the Yiwu market buzzed with energy as 75,000 shops opened their doors. Both merchants and officials expressed optimism for 2025, exchanging traditional New Year gifts symbolizing prosperity and good luck.

Buyers from around the globe swarmed the market, capitalizing on abundant product offerings and competitive prices. Among them was Chris from London, an established buyer driven by confidence in the market's potential and high-quality goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)