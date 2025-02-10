Left Menu

SEA Urges Modi to Protect Indian Edible Oil Industry

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to regulate the inflow of cheaper edible oils from Nepal and other SAARC countries. SEA highlights that zero-duty imports under the SAFTA agreement harm domestic processors, oilseed farmers, and government revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:26 IST
SEA Urges Modi to Protect Indian Edible Oil Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has raised concerns about the surge of low-cost cooking oils entering India from Nepal and other SAARC nations. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SEA underlined the severe impact these imports have on domestic refiners and oilseed farmers.

SEA President Sanjeev Asthana emphasized that the influx, facilitated by zero-duty imports under the SAFTA agreement, is causing significant disruption across various regions in India and resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government. The organization urged the imposition of a Minimum Import Price (MIP) to mitigate these effects.

SEA proposed that the government should amend the SAFTA agreement to align duty-free imports with domestic demand and suggested channelizing through public sector undertakings like NAFED. The association reiterated the necessity of protecting Indian interests and stabilizing the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025