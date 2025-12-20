Guan Heng: Preserving Truth Amidst Political Struggles

The United States has decided to halt its efforts to deport Chinese national Guan Heng to Uganda, according to his lawyer. Guan, who documented alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China, sought asylum in the U.S. after releasing videos of the alleged concentration camps in Xinjiang.

Guan was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in August for illegal entry but supporters argue that deporting him to Uganda, where China's influence is significant, could lead to persecution. The DHS withdrawal of the Uganda order is seen as a positive development, though Guan's fate remains uncertain.

His asylum case could take years, and the State Department has expressed support for his claim. Several U.S. lawmakers urged the DHS to uphold a commitment to human rights by granting Guan asylum, highlighting a moral stance against China's alleged genocide in Xinjiang.