EKI Energy Services Swings Back to Profit in Q4

EKI Energy Services reported a net profit of Rs 1.53 crore for the December 2024 quarter, reversing a loss from the previous year. The company attributed this to a 58% increase in income, reaching Rs 71.35 crore. Expenses remained stable at Rs 68.34 crore.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EKI Energy Services has announced a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2024, recording a net profit of Rs 1.53 crore. This marks a substantial recovery from the Rs 23.33 crore loss reported in the same period of the previous year.

The company's income surged by 58%, reaching Rs 71.35 crore, compared to Rs 45.18 crore a year prior, showcasing its robust growth trajectory. Despite this income boost, EKI Energy managed to keep its expenses relatively flat at Rs 68.34 crore.

As a prominent global player in carbon credits, EKI Energy Services continues to lead in developing and supplying carbon credits. These credits help offset emissions by reducing greenhouse gases through climate-friendly initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

