EKI Energy Services Swings Back to Profit in Q4

EKI Energy Services has announced a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2024, recording a net profit of Rs 1.53 crore. This marks a substantial recovery from the Rs 23.33 crore loss reported in the same period of the previous year.

The company's income surged by 58%, reaching Rs 71.35 crore, compared to Rs 45.18 crore a year prior, showcasing its robust growth trajectory. Despite this income boost, EKI Energy managed to keep its expenses relatively flat at Rs 68.34 crore.

As a prominent global player in carbon credits, EKI Energy Services continues to lead in developing and supplying carbon credits. These credits help offset emissions by reducing greenhouse gases through climate-friendly initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)