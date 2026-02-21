Epstein's Secret Quest for a Moroccan Palace
Files released by the U.S. Department of Justice reveal that Charles Schwab handled $27.7 million in transactions for Jeffrey Epstein, attempting to purchase a Moroccan palace before his 2019 arrest. Despite insufficient funds, transactions continued, drawing scrutiny for suspicious activities and banking practices.
The U.S. Department of Justice recently unveiled documents showing Charles Schwab assisting Jeffrey Epstein with substantial financial transactions days before his 2019 arrest. These transactions included a $27.7 million transfer intended for purchasing an opulent Moroccan palace, despite accounts lacking sufficient funds.
In April 2019, Schwab opened accounts for Epstein's companies. Nevertheless, a suspicious activity report was filed due to discrepancies, resulting in financial scrutiny. Despite the flagged issues, transactions carried on, raising questions about Schwab's compliance.
Epstein's interest in real estate surfaced again in 2019, but his arrest halted further developments. Ultimately, the Moroccan palace was sold to a different buyer, concluding this clandestine real estate saga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
