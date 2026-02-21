Tirana's Tumult: Protests Erupt Over Allegations Against Deputy PM

Tensions escalated in Tirana as protests erupted against the Albanian government following corruption charges against Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. Protesters hurled petrol bombs at the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama, prompting police to respond with tear gas and water cannon on Friday.

The political unrest surged after the special prosecution accused Balluku of meddling in public tenders, alleging favoritism in major infrastructure projects. Thousands of Democratic Party supporters rallied, shouting slogans against Rama and demanding his resignation.

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha vowed to hold the government accountable, while Balluku faces possible loss of parliamentary immunity. The Socialist Party remains in power but faces scrutiny as Albania seeks to boost its EU accession prospects by tackling corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)