Left Menu

Tirana's Tumult: Protests Erupt Over Allegations Against Deputy PM

In Tirana, demonstrators clashed with police demanding the Albanian government's resignation amid corruption allegations involving Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. The protests arise from Balluku's indictment for alleged interference in public tenders. Despite calls for her resignation, Prime Minister Edi Rama's party holds a parliamentary majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:28 IST
Tirana's Tumult: Protests Erupt Over Allegations Against Deputy PM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

Tensions escalated in Tirana as protests erupted against the Albanian government following corruption charges against Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. Protesters hurled petrol bombs at the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama, prompting police to respond with tear gas and water cannon on Friday.

The political unrest surged after the special prosecution accused Balluku of meddling in public tenders, alleging favoritism in major infrastructure projects. Thousands of Democratic Party supporters rallied, shouting slogans against Rama and demanding his resignation.

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha vowed to hold the government accountable, while Balluku faces possible loss of parliamentary immunity. The Socialist Party remains in power but faces scrutiny as Albania seeks to boost its EU accession prospects by tackling corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026