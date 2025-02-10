Union Budget 2025-26: A Step Towards Innovation and Development

The BJP, through Dinesh Sharma, hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as transformative, projecting it as a cornerstone for India's journey towards becoming an innovation hub and a developed nation by 2047.

Sharma, addressing the Rajya Sabha, underscored investments in railways, urban development, and education policies as pivotal initiatives that promise widespread societal benefits. He touted the budget's ambition to catapult India's economy to the fourth-largest by 2026.

In contrast, Congress's P Chidambaram criticized the budget for lacking specific allocations for the impoverished, a claim Sharma refuted, listing targeted benefits for SCs, STs, and economically weaker sections.

Moreover, Sharma praised the budget's income tax relief and repo rate cuts as mechanisms to spur domestic consumption. His colleague, Milind Deora of Shiv Sena, commended the budget's focus on exporting competitiveness and easing compliance, asserting its balanced approach to diverse economic segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)