Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Step Towards Innovation and Development

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, emphasizing its role in establishing India as an innovation hub and achieving a developed nation status by 2047. He highlighted numerous government initiatives, anticipating economic growth, infrastructural development, and increased international business potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:24 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: A Step Towards Innovation and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP, through Dinesh Sharma, hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as transformative, projecting it as a cornerstone for India's journey towards becoming an innovation hub and a developed nation by 2047.

Sharma, addressing the Rajya Sabha, underscored investments in railways, urban development, and education policies as pivotal initiatives that promise widespread societal benefits. He touted the budget's ambition to catapult India's economy to the fourth-largest by 2026.

In contrast, Congress's P Chidambaram criticized the budget for lacking specific allocations for the impoverished, a claim Sharma refuted, listing targeted benefits for SCs, STs, and economically weaker sections.

Moreover, Sharma praised the budget's income tax relief and repo rate cuts as mechanisms to spur domestic consumption. His colleague, Milind Deora of Shiv Sena, commended the budget's focus on exporting competitiveness and easing compliance, asserting its balanced approach to diverse economic segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025