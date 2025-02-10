Mystery Bomb Threat Jolts Ahmedabad: A Security Scramble

A security scare hit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when a bomb threat was discovered on a flight from Jeddah. The incident caused the airport to spring into action, involving police, forensic experts, and aviation authorities.

A chilling note, scrawled on a tissue paper saying 'Bomb is Here,' was found in an IndiGo aircraft soon after 174 passengers disembarked safely. The message prompted the airliner, in coordination with security agencies, to rigorously check the aircraft. No threatening items were found.

Authorities recorded passenger statements and gathered forensic evidence in their ongoing investigation. The flight, initially bound for Lucknow, faced rescheduling due to the scare. Officials underscore that passenger security remains paramount in their operations.

