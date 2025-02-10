Left Menu

Mystery Bomb Threat Jolts Ahmedabad: A Security Scramble

An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Ahmedabad faced a bomb threat when someone left a note reading 'Bomb is Here' on board. Although no suspicious items were found, authorities filed an FIR against an unidentified individual, causing delays and heightening security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A security scare hit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when a bomb threat was discovered on a flight from Jeddah. The incident caused the airport to spring into action, involving police, forensic experts, and aviation authorities.

A chilling note, scrawled on a tissue paper saying 'Bomb is Here,' was found in an IndiGo aircraft soon after 174 passengers disembarked safely. The message prompted the airliner, in coordination with security agencies, to rigorously check the aircraft. No threatening items were found.

Authorities recorded passenger statements and gathered forensic evidence in their ongoing investigation. The flight, initially bound for Lucknow, faced rescheduling due to the scare. Officials underscore that passenger security remains paramount in their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

