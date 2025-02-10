India-Israel Business Dialogue: Strengthening Economic Ties

Leading figures from the business world, alongside policymakers from India and Israel, are convening for a critical summit aimed at bolstering trade and investment bonds between the two nations.

The India-Israel Business Forum, as announced by the commerce and industry ministry, will delve into potential economic synergies and innovative technological partnerships.

The meeting includes a high-level Israeli business delegation, intent on exploring cross-sector collaborations that hinge on technology and innovation, despite a recent dip in bilateral trade.

