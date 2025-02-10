India-Israel Business Dialogue: Strengthening Economic Ties
Top business leaders from India and Israel gather to enhance trade and investments, focusing on new economic cooperation avenues. The forum aims to explore technological collaboration and identify investment opportunities amidst a backdrop of decreased bilateral trade figures.
Leading figures from the business world, alongside policymakers from India and Israel, are convening for a critical summit aimed at bolstering trade and investment bonds between the two nations.
The India-Israel Business Forum, as announced by the commerce and industry ministry, will delve into potential economic synergies and innovative technological partnerships.
The meeting includes a high-level Israeli business delegation, intent on exploring cross-sector collaborations that hinge on technology and innovation, despite a recent dip in bilateral trade.
