Patanjali Foods Ltd Surges in Profits Amid Strong Sales

Patanjali Foods Ltd celebrated a robust performance in the December quarter by posting a 71.29% increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 370.93 crore. This gain underscores the company's successful sales strategies.

Compared to the same quarter last year, where profits stood at Rs 216.54 crore, the total income for the recent quarter soared to Rs 9,103.13 crore, up from Rs 7,910.70 crore during the previous year, as reported in their regulatory filing.

Despite higher expenses recorded at Rs 8,652.53 crore, compared to Rs 7,651.51 crore from the prior period, shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd still managed to climb by 0.42%, closing at Rs 1,853.30 on the BSE on Monday.

