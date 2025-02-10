Patanjali Foods Ltd Surges in Profits Amid Strong Sales
Patanjali Foods Ltd reported a significant increase in standalone net profits, recording a 71.29% growth to Rs 370.93 crore in the December quarter. This leap is attributed to higher sales. The total income also saw a rise, while expenses were elevated. Share prices experienced a slight increase on Monday.
Compared to the same quarter last year, where profits stood at Rs 216.54 crore, the total income for the recent quarter soared to Rs 9,103.13 crore, up from Rs 7,910.70 crore during the previous year, as reported in their regulatory filing.
Despite higher expenses recorded at Rs 8,652.53 crore, compared to Rs 7,651.51 crore from the prior period, shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd still managed to climb by 0.42%, closing at Rs 1,853.30 on the BSE on Monday.
