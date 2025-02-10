Left Menu

Patanjali Foods Ltd Surges in Profits Amid Strong Sales

Patanjali Foods Ltd reported a significant increase in standalone net profits, recording a 71.29% growth to Rs 370.93 crore in the December quarter. This leap is attributed to higher sales. The total income also saw a rise, while expenses were elevated. Share prices experienced a slight increase on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:31 IST
Patanjali Foods Ltd Surges in Profits Amid Strong Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Patanjali Foods Ltd celebrated a robust performance in the December quarter by posting a 71.29% increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 370.93 crore. This gain underscores the company's successful sales strategies.

Compared to the same quarter last year, where profits stood at Rs 216.54 crore, the total income for the recent quarter soared to Rs 9,103.13 crore, up from Rs 7,910.70 crore during the previous year, as reported in their regulatory filing.

Despite higher expenses recorded at Rs 8,652.53 crore, compared to Rs 7,651.51 crore from the prior period, shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd still managed to climb by 0.42%, closing at Rs 1,853.30 on the BSE on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025