IndiGo Boosts Flights Amid Soaring Demand for Kumbh Mela Travelers

IndiGo is adding flights on the Prayagraj-Ahmedabad route starting February 15, amid growing demand due to the Mahakumbh Mela. The airline will connect Prayagraj with 10 Indian cities and increase its number of flights from 490 to 900 to facilitate pilgrim travel during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:09 IST
Indigo special flights between Ahmedabad and Prayagraj (Image: indiGo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines is set to enhance its service between Prayagraj and Ahmedabad with additional flights commencing February 15, addressing the growing passenger numbers headed to the Kumbh Mela. The airline released a detailed schedule for these special flights connecting Ahmedabad with the holy city.

In response to escalating demand for travel to Prayagraj, IndiGo has significantly expanded its flight roster and seating capacity during the Mahakumbh Mela, which runs from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This strategic move aims to accommodate the surge of pilgrims visiting the Sangram city.

Beyond increasing flight frequency from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, IndiGo is extending its reach to new locations, including Kolkata and Jaipur. The airline plans to operate a total of 900 flights to and from Prayagraj, a considerable jump from the regular 490 flights.

To cope with the increased demand, IndiGo will deploy larger A321 aircraft on these routes, ensuring more passengers can travel conveniently. This move underscores the airline's commitment to aiding government efforts in facilitating smoother travel for pilgrims during the holy event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

