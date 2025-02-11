Mobile Phone Blast Sparks Panic in Maharashtra Train
A mobile phone exploded in the women's compartment of a train in Thane, Maharashtra, causing panic. Though no injuries were reported, the incident led to smoke and chaos among passengers. The railway police safely evacuated passengers while the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
A mobile phone explosion inside the women's compartment of a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district triggered panic, according to a civic official.
The incident, occurring on a CSMT-Kalyan suburban train at Kalwa station at 8.12 pm on Monday, resulted in smoke and chaos among passengers. However, no injuries were reported.
Authorities speculate the explosion could stem from a battery malfunction or technical issue. No train services were disrupted, but passengers are urged to exercise caution while using electronic devices on public transport.
