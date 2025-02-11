Mobile Phone Blast Sparks Panic in Maharashtra Train

A mobile phone explosion inside the women's compartment of a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district triggered panic, according to a civic official.

The incident, occurring on a CSMT-Kalyan suburban train at Kalwa station at 8.12 pm on Monday, resulted in smoke and chaos among passengers. However, no injuries were reported.

Authorities speculate the explosion could stem from a battery malfunction or technical issue. No train services were disrupted, but passengers are urged to exercise caution while using electronic devices on public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)