Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Shift in Tone

In a marked shift from previous remarks, US President Donald Trump adopted a more conciliatory tone regarding Greenland during a White House press briefing. Speaking on the first anniversary of his second term, Trump hinted at potential collaboration with NATO, reassuring that all parties would be satisfied with any future agreement.

His comments come shortly after a more aggressive stance, where he stressed the necessity for US control over Greenland to bolster national security.

Simultaneously, European tensions escalate as French President Emmanuel Macron navigates friction over Trump's Greenland ambitions and tariffs. Notably, Trump declined an invitation to an emergency meeting in Paris, citing doubts about Macron's political longevity.

