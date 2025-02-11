Karnataka Summit: Growth Opportunities Amid Parliamentary Engagements

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and ex-party leader Rahul Gandhi are missing out on the Invest Karnataka Summit in Bengaluru, thanks to their parliamentary duties.

AICC's Jairam Ramesh confirmed their absence, stating both are deeply involved in budget discussions but have sent their encouragement to the Karnataka government.

The Invest Karnataka 2025 meeting is poised to attract global investors, highlighting the state's strategic advantages in innovation and industry. While the summit showcases promising investment opportunities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the event.

