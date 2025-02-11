Karnataka Summit: Growth Opportunities Amid Parliamentary Engagements
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi could not attend the Invest Karnataka Summit in Bengaluru due to their responsibilities in Parliament. The summit aims to showcase Karnataka's investment potential, with a focus on fostering innovation, industrial development, and global partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and ex-party leader Rahul Gandhi are missing out on the Invest Karnataka Summit in Bengaluru, thanks to their parliamentary duties.
AICC's Jairam Ramesh confirmed their absence, stating both are deeply involved in budget discussions but have sent their encouragement to the Karnataka government.
The Invest Karnataka 2025 meeting is poised to attract global investors, highlighting the state's strategic advantages in innovation and industry. While the summit showcases promising investment opportunities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Market Hesitation: AI Innovations and Global Economic Tensions
Amity University Sets New Guinness World Record with Creativity and Innovation
129Knots Pioneers Fintech Innovation with Revolutionary OTD Platform
Vantage Markets Triumphs at iFX Expo Dubai 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Milestones
Philips Revolutionizes Healthcare with AI-Enabled CT and MRI Innovations