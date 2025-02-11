Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

Three family members died in a severe car-truck collision on the Ratangarh-Sardarshahar Mega Highway in Rajasthan's Churu. The deceased, identified as Arun Soni and his cousins Pankaj and Dimple Soni, were returning from a ring ceremony. The incident also led to significant traffic disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:39 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan
Three members of a family lost their lives in a tragic road accident when their car collided with a truck on the Ratangarh-Sardarshahar Mega Highway in Rajasthan's Churu, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The fatal collision occurred on Monday night near Ladhasar village with such severity that emergency crews had to cut through the vehicle to recover the bodies of the victims. The deceased were identified as Arun Soni, 50, an accountant with the Ratangarh municipality, and his cousins Pankaj Soni, 32, and Dimple Soni, 35. They were returning to Sardar Shahar after attending a ring ceremony in Ratangarh, head constable Sukhbir Singh reported.

The aftermath of the crash resulted in a prolonged traffic jam, as the truck had overturned on the road, further complicating the situation, Singh added. The bodies are scheduled for autopsy before being released to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

