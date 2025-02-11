Inflation Battle: BoE's Mann Pushes for Bold Moves

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Bank of England's Catherine Mann cautioned that corporations will face challenges in hiking prices this year due to job losses affecting consumer spending. According to Mann, although price hikes align with the bank's targets, inflation is projected to nearly double, defying the BoE's 2% aim.

Previously known for her hawkish stance, Mann recently joined Swati Dhingra in advocating for a more significant interest rate cut to 4.25%, emphasizing the necessity to cut through market 'noise' and signal the need for relaxed financial conditions. Despite a recent reduction to 4.5%, Mann contends a half-point change was essential to better communicate policy directions.

Expressing concerns over potential wage-driven price growth, Mann highlighted the need for additional data before assessing inflation's impact this year. The BoE's latest move to slash the 2025 growth outlook poses challenges for finance minister Rachel Reeves' initiatives to accelerate economic growth.

