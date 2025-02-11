Left Menu

Turkish Technic and IndiGo Strengthen Ties with New Aircraft Maintenance Deal

Turkish Technic will conduct redelivery checks on over 10 IndiGo A320 neo planes at its facilities in Turkey. The deal includes possible landing gear overhaul operations for the entire fleet amid ongoing discussions. Turkish Technic aims to enhance its long-term partnership with IndiGo through this agreement.

Turkish Technic, an aviation services leader, is set to conduct redelivery checks for more than 10 A320 neo aircraft of IndiGo at its facilities across Turkey. This comes under a fresh agreement designed to streamline aircraft maintenance operations.

The checks will be carried out at Turkish Technic's Istanbul Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen Airport facilities. Both companies are reportedly also discussing an agreement that encompasses landing gear maintenance across IndiGo's A320 neo fleet.

Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, expressed optimism about the strengthened partnership with IndiGo, emphasizing their long-standing collaboration and future prospects.

