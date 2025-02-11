Turkish Technic and IndiGo Strengthen Ties with New Aircraft Maintenance Deal

Turkish Technic, an aviation services leader, is set to conduct redelivery checks for more than 10 A320 neo aircraft of IndiGo at its facilities across Turkey. This comes under a fresh agreement designed to streamline aircraft maintenance operations.

The checks will be carried out at Turkish Technic's Istanbul Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen Airport facilities. Both companies are reportedly also discussing an agreement that encompasses landing gear maintenance across IndiGo's A320 neo fleet.

Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, expressed optimism about the strengthened partnership with IndiGo, emphasizing their long-standing collaboration and future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)