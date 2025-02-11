BEML Limited and STX Engine Forge Strategic Defence Partnership

BEML Limited, a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking, announced a strategic alliance with STX Engine, a prominent South Korean company, in a move set to transform engine technology in defense and marine sectors.

This partnership, formalized at Aero India 2025 with a Memorandum of Understanding, plans to co-develop Battle Tank and marine engines, besides focusing on spares and service components. The collaboration is poised to bolster India's defense infrastructure by emphasizing innovation and reducing import reliance.

Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, emphasized that combining BEML's engineering prowess with STX Engine's technological expertise is a significant step towards fortifying India's self-reliance in critical defense technologies. The partnership also aims to tap export markets, strengthening global ties while fostering a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)