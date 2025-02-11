Left Menu

BEML Limited and STX Engine Forge Strategic Defence Partnership

BEML Limited and STX Engine, a South Korean firm, have entered a strategic partnership to co-develop and market engine technologies for military and marine applications. This collaboration aims to enhance India's defense capabilities and reduce import dependency through innovation and domestic manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BEML Limited, a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking, announced a strategic alliance with STX Engine, a prominent South Korean company, in a move set to transform engine technology in defense and marine sectors.

This partnership, formalized at Aero India 2025 with a Memorandum of Understanding, plans to co-develop Battle Tank and marine engines, besides focusing on spares and service components. The collaboration is poised to bolster India's defense infrastructure by emphasizing innovation and reducing import reliance.

Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML, emphasized that combining BEML's engineering prowess with STX Engine's technological expertise is a significant step towards fortifying India's self-reliance in critical defense technologies. The partnership also aims to tap export markets, strengthening global ties while fostering a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

