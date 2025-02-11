Bihar: Two arrested for pelting train with stones

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly pelting a train with stones at Madhubani railway station in Bihar, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night when Delhi-bound Swatantrata Senani Express reached Madhubani station, Samastipur Divisional Railway Manager Vinay Shrivastava said.

''The station was choc-a-bloc, with a large number of people hoping to catch a train for the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj,'' he said.

Since coaches of general and sleeper classes were filled to capacity, many tried to enter an air-conditioned coach following which passengers locked the doors from inside.

''This led to an angry response from the crowds outside. The people started hurling stones at the compartment and banged the window panes, causing these to crack,'' the DRM added.

The situation was brought under control upon the intervention of the Railway Protection Force. When the train reached Samastipur railway station, aggrieved passengers raised a complaint, Shrivastava said.

''The train departed from Samastipur after the RPF rounded up two persons, who were accused of unruly behaviour at Madhubani and the passengers were pacified with the offer of refreshments,'' the DRM added.

