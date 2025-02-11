Revolutionizing Fleet Management: TRAKO Launches GPS-Free Tracking System in India

In a groundbreaking development for India's transportation industry, TRAKO has launched a pioneering vehicle tracking system that operates independently of GPS and SIM networks. Announced on February 11 in Mumbai, the technology utilizes advanced satellite data, poised to revolutionize fleet management across the nation.

The system is tailored for commercial vehicles, particularly trucks, offering real-time tracking through satellite data. This markedly shifts the reliance away from GPS systems that suffer from network interruptions, especially in remote regions. TRAKO's device-free approach also negates the need for costly hardware, with fleet owners using a user-friendly mobile app for constant monitoring.

Experts anticipate TRAKO's launch to significantly impact India's extensive transport sector, consisting of over 5 million commercial vehicles. The technology promises operational cost reductions via improved fuel efficiency and uninterrupted tracking service. Additionally, TRAKO seeks to build a digital ecosystem connecting fleet owners with fuel, tyre, insurance, and lubricant suppliers, addressing ongoing industry challenges.

TRAKO's economical pricing model at Rs1 per month undercuts traditional systems, vastly reducing initial and recurrent expenses for fleet owners. The company is ambitiously targeting 100,000 fleet owners in its opening quarter, with revenue growth expected through strategic industry partnerships.

Industry leaders deem TRAKO's introduction as potentially transformative. The system's nationwide rollout is set to challenge existing GPS-based systems, fostering a new era of smart, interconnected fleet management. Early adopters from various sectors are encouraged to join the platform for free, capitalizing on TRAKO's disruptive potential.

