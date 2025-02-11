EU Poised for Counteraction Against US Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

European Union leaders are preparing to respond to the United States' imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum, as announced by EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen. She stressed that these US tariffs would spark firm countermeasures from the 27-member bloc.

In response to President Donald Trump's recent tariff declaration, seen as a bid to protect local industries, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's readiness to act, stating, "Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers. Unjustified tariffs on the EU will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures."

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefcovic criticized the tariffs as economically counterproductive. He reiterated the EU's commitment to protecting its economies while maintaining openness to negotiations for mutually beneficial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)