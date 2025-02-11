Left Menu

EU Poised for Counteraction Against US Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

European Union leaders, led by Ursula von der Leyen, have warned of retaliatory measures against US-imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. The move, declared by President Donald Trump, is criticized for its potential economic harm. The EU emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding economic interests while seeking dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders are preparing to respond to the United States' imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum, as announced by EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen. She stressed that these US tariffs would spark firm countermeasures from the 27-member bloc.

In response to President Donald Trump's recent tariff declaration, seen as a bid to protect local industries, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's readiness to act, stating, "Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers. Unjustified tariffs on the EU will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures."

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefcovic criticized the tariffs as economically counterproductive. He reiterated the EU's commitment to protecting its economies while maintaining openness to negotiations for mutually beneficial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

