EU Strikes Back: Countering US Tariffs in Transatlantic Trade Dispute

In a decisive statement, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday that US tariffs on steel and aluminum won't remain unanswered, hinting at imminent countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc. Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump's controversial tariff imposition on Monday.

She stressed the economic implications of these tariffs, labeling them as detrimental taxes impacting businesses and consumers. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz backed the sentiment, advocating for a united EU response if the US leaves no other options, considering potential costs to both sides in a trade war scenario.

The EU, known for previous counter-tariffs on iconic US products like motorcycles and bourbon, stands firm in protecting its markets while continuing to promote dialogue. With trade between the two powers being substantial, the stakes are higher than ever, demanding mutually beneficial solutions.

