EU Strikes Back: Countering US Tariffs in Transatlantic Trade Dispute
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced tough countermeasures against US tariffs on steel and aluminum. She emphasized that tariffs hurt both business and consumers, and warned the EU would protect its economic interests. The EU aims for constructive dialogue but is prepared for retaliatory actions.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a decisive statement, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday that US tariffs on steel and aluminum won't remain unanswered, hinting at imminent countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc. Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump's controversial tariff imposition on Monday.
She stressed the economic implications of these tariffs, labeling them as detrimental taxes impacting businesses and consumers. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz backed the sentiment, advocating for a united EU response if the US leaves no other options, considering potential costs to both sides in a trade war scenario.
The EU, known for previous counter-tariffs on iconic US products like motorcycles and bourbon, stands firm in protecting its markets while continuing to promote dialogue. With trade between the two powers being substantial, the stakes are higher than ever, demanding mutually beneficial solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and Colombia Avoid Trade War with Migrant Flight Agreement
Currency Markets Jitter as Trade War Threats Loom
US-Colombia Agreement Averts Trade War Over Deportations
White House says Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China will go into effect Saturday. No word on potential exemptions, reports AP.
Market Mayhem: Trade Wars and Tariffs Roil Global Stocks