From Startups to Unicorns: Harnessing Ecosystems for Business Growth

As the landscape of business is transformed by AI, digitalization, and geopolitical dynamics, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has unveiled a white paper titled 'From Startups to Unicorns: Unlocking Growth Through Ecosystems'. This paper explores how companies can adapt to rapid changes by leveraging interconnected business ecosystems.

The core message emphasizes that companies must operate within these networks of partners, suppliers, and customers to foster innovation, scale, and resilience. The document suggests strategies like balancing globalization and localization, building customer-centric networks, and optimizing supply chains to enhance company growth in a fast-evolving global market.

Insights from CKGSB's faculty highlight the importance of emerging unicorns in economic disruption and social advancement. Case studies and expert analysis provide guidance for startups and business leaders navigating digital transformation and AI disruptions and aim to cultivate thriving business ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)