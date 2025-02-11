Left Menu

From Startups to Unicorns: Harnessing Ecosystems for Business Growth

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business's white paper outlines strategies for companies to scale and adapt to changes through business ecosystems. Emphasizing collaboration, globalization, localization, and resilience, it serves as a guide for entrepreneurs and business leaders amidst digital transformation and AI-driven disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:34 IST
From Startups to Unicorns: Harnessing Ecosystems for Business Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

As the landscape of business is transformed by AI, digitalization, and geopolitical dynamics, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has unveiled a white paper titled 'From Startups to Unicorns: Unlocking Growth Through Ecosystems'. This paper explores how companies can adapt to rapid changes by leveraging interconnected business ecosystems.

The core message emphasizes that companies must operate within these networks of partners, suppliers, and customers to foster innovation, scale, and resilience. The document suggests strategies like balancing globalization and localization, building customer-centric networks, and optimizing supply chains to enhance company growth in a fast-evolving global market.

Insights from CKGSB's faculty highlight the importance of emerging unicorns in economic disruption and social advancement. Case studies and expert analysis provide guidance for startups and business leaders navigating digital transformation and AI disruptions and aim to cultivate thriving business ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025