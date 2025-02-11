Left Menu

India's Office Space Boom: Leasing to Reach New Heights in 2025

Office space demand in India's top six cities is poised for robust growth, with leasing activity projected to reach 650-700 lakh square feet in 2025. Driven by evolving occupier preferences and expansion of Global Capability Centers, cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad are set to lead this surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:19 IST
India's Office Space Boom: Leasing to Reach New Heights in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's burgeoning office space market is poised for impressive growth in the coming years, as highlighted by Colliers India's recent report. The analysis indicates that the gross leasing transactions in the country's top six cities are expected to reach a monumental 650-700 lakh square feet by 2025.

This expansion marks a steady climb from the 664 lakh square feet recorded in 2024. Major urban centers including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad are projected to be key drivers of this surge, thanks to increased activity from Global Capability Centers and diverse business interests.

Experts anticipate that the sustained demand from sectors like technology, BFSI, and managed office spaces, alongside GCCs, will continue to energize India's office real estate market, ensuring robust growth and setting new standards for 2025 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025