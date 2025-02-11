India's Office Space Boom: Leasing to Reach New Heights in 2025

India's burgeoning office space market is poised for impressive growth in the coming years, as highlighted by Colliers India's recent report. The analysis indicates that the gross leasing transactions in the country's top six cities are expected to reach a monumental 650-700 lakh square feet by 2025.

This expansion marks a steady climb from the 664 lakh square feet recorded in 2024. Major urban centers including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad are projected to be key drivers of this surge, thanks to increased activity from Global Capability Centers and diverse business interests.

Experts anticipate that the sustained demand from sectors like technology, BFSI, and managed office spaces, alongside GCCs, will continue to energize India's office real estate market, ensuring robust growth and setting new standards for 2025 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)