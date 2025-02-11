Emerging Markets Face Currency & Stock Volatility Amidst U.S. Tariff Surge

Emerging market currencies and stocks experienced declines on Tuesday, prompted by the U.S. dollar strengthening following the imposition of new tariffs by President Donald Trump.

Trade tensions are escalating, with increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and the removal of certain exemptions, placing pressure on economies like South Africa and Vietnam. Concerns grow over the ambiguity of U.S. tariff policies and their economic impact.

While some risk assets maintain resilience, volatility has impacted various global markets. Economists and investors remain on edge, seeking guidance on monetary policy from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

