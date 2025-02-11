Goldman Sachs CEO Outlines Path to Growth Amid Uncertain Policies

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon recently addressed a conference, highlighting the company's roadmap for achieving higher returns. Amidst the changing U.S. policy landscape, Solomon remains optimistic about growth prospects.

Solomon acknowledged regulatory uncertainties that may cause volatility but is confident the overall direction will be beneficial for the firm. He noted a temporary slowdown in M&A activity at the year's start but anticipates it picking up.

The CEO also emphasized the need to resolve Basel III regulations and the pursuit of alternatives for asset and wealth management. He mentioned maintaining dividend growth, with potential M&A in the management unit though setting a high benchmark for such moves.

